 

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Feuding Broadway Musical Characters

News By Broadway.com Staff March 13, 2017 - 6:34PM
The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Feuding Broadway Musical Characters
(Photos: Matt Crockett, Brian Bowen Smith/NBC, Joan Marcus)
Your fave feuding characters!

Are you watching Feud? Though it just premiered on March 5, we're already addicted to Ryan Murphy's latest anthological series on FX, and it's inspired our latest Culturalist Challenge. Season one has us enthralled with Tony winner Jessica Lange and Broadway alum Susan Sarandon at each other's throats as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively. The series is chock-full of stage faves, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-bound Jackie Hoffman, Tony nominee Stanley Tucci, Tony nominee Alfred Molina, Sweat's Alison Wright and more. Inspired by the series, we asked: which feud between Broadway musical characters is tops? Your rankings are below.


Trunchbull vs. Matilda, Matilda


Tracy vs. Amber, Hairspray


Scar vs. Simba, The Lion King


The Phantom vs. Raoul, The Phantom of the Opera


The Newsies vs. Joseph Pulitzer, Newsies


Roxie vs. Velma, Chicago


The Jets vs. The Sharks, West Side Story


Elphaba vs. Glinda, Wicked


Jean Valjean vs. Javert, Les Miserables


Aaron Burr vs. Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton
 

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets