The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Feuding Broadway Musical Characters

Are you watching Feud? Though it just premiered on March 5, we're already addicted to Ryan Murphy's latest anthological series on FX, and it's inspired our latest Culturalist Challenge. Season one has us enthralled with Tony winner Jessica Lange and Broadway alum Susan Sarandon at each other's throats as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively. The series is chock-full of stage faves, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-bound Jackie Hoffman, Tony nominee Stanley Tucci, Tony nominee Alfred Molina, Sweat's Alison Wright and more. Inspired by the series, we asked: which feud between Broadway musical characters is tops? Your rankings are below.



Trunchbull vs. Matilda, Matilda





Tracy vs. Amber, Hairspray





Scar vs. Simba, The Lion King





The Phantom vs. Raoul, The Phantom of the Opera





The Newsies vs. Joseph Pulitzer, Newsies





Roxie vs. Velma, Chicago





The Jets vs. The Sharks, West Side Story





Elphaba vs. Glinda, Wicked





Jean Valjean vs. Javert, Les Miserables





Aaron Burr vs. Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton

