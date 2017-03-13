Odds & Ends: Miss Saigon Wins Our Hearts on Today, Obamas Visit Broadway's Jitney & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.

Miss Saigon’s Eva Noblezada and Alistair Brammer Sing on Today

Broadway’s first revival of the iconic musical Miss Saigon is currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre. Featuring a slew of stars from the production's London premiere, the revival will open on March 23. This morning the musical's leads, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Eva Noblezada as Kim, stopped by Today to perform the romantic number “Last Night of the World.” We dare you not to be swept away by the talented pair, both wowing audiences in their Broadway debuts.







Michelle and Malia Obama Visit Broadway’s Jitney

Former first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia showed their support of Manhattan Theatre Club's acclaimed Broadway run of August Wilson's Jitney, which closed yesterday. The pair attended Saturday night’s performance and went backstage to greet the cast and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson during intermission.



Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth to Present Special Concert for Arena Stage

Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage will host An Evening with Bebe Neuwirth on May 1. Two-time Tony winner Neuwirth—for Sweet Charity and Chicago—and one of the last Bob Fosse-trained dancers, will show off “All That Jazz” in honor of a staple theatre in the nation’s capital.



Krysta Rodriguez Books Recurring TV Role

Smash star and Broadway regular Krysta Rodriguez, most recently seen in Spring Awakening, has landed a new TV gig, according to Deadline. Rodriguez will appear on a series of episodes of ABC’s Quantico as Maxine “Max” Griffin. The character is described as intelligent, passionate and fiercely driven. Sounds like the Krysta we know and love!