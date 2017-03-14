 

Eve Ensler's In the Body of the World to Make New York Premiere, Directed by Diane Paulus

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 14, 2017 - 12:00PM
Eve Ensler's In the Body of the World to Make New York Premiere, Directed by Diane Paulus
Eve Ensler & Diane Paulus
(Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Eve Ensler's 'Vagina Monologues' has become a staple of theater across the world.

Eve Ensler, whose Vagina Monologues has become a staple of theater across the world, will present the New York premiere of her play In the Body of the World with Manhattan Theatre Club. Fresh off of a run at Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater, the play will make its New York debut at City Center — Stage I as part of MTC's 2017-2018 season. Previews will begin January 16, 2018 ahead of a February 6, 2018 opening night. Diane Paulus (Waitress) directs.

Tony Award-winning author, performer and activist Ensler comes to MTC with the new play based on her acclaimed memoir. While working with women suffering from the ravages of war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ensler was stunned by a life-threatening diagnosis. Told with her signature brand of humor, Ensler’s personal journey uncovers surprising connections between her body and the earth and how illness can be both transformative and transcendent.

In addition to In the Body of the World, Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017-2018 season will include the previously announced Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway. Six additional productions at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, off-Broadway's New York City Center — Stage I and the Studio at Stage II will be announced at a later date.

