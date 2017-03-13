 

Come From Away - Broadway

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.

Roger That! Quizzing the Stars of Come From Away on Cockpit Convo

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 13, 2017 - 6:46PM
Roger That! Quizzing the Stars of Come From Away on Cockpit Convo

Matt Rodin finds out if the stars of the new Broadway musical know anything about airline lingo in today's Red Carpet Challenge.

