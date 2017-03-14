The Show Must Go On! Broadway Shows Play On Despite Snow

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Massive Winter Storm Stella might be covering New York City's five boroughs and beyond, but the snow and the wind isn't stopping New York theater stars and creatives from giving audiences their best. The snow may be falling and filling up the streets of Midtown Manhattan, but all Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 14 will play on as planned.
Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges to an alternate date for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 14 due to the weather. Some shows will also provide a no-cost exchange for March 15 matinee performances.
Shows offering no-cost exchanges to March 14 performances only:
Amélie
The Book of Mormon
Cats
On Your Feet!
Waitress
War Paint
Wicked
Beautiful
In Transit
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Sweat
Cagney
Newsical The Musical
Shows offering no-cost exchanges to March 14 performances and March 15 matinee performances:
A Bronx Tale
Aladdin
Chicago
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Miss Saigon
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
School of Rock
Significant Other
The Glass Menagerie
The Lion King
The Phantom of the Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
The Present
Kinky Boots
Present Laughter
If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance to the shows above as stated on March 14 or the March 15 matinee, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.