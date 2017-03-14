 

Hamilton - Broadway

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.

This Hamilton Marriage Proposal Will Warm Your Theater-Geek Heart

March 14, 2017
The newly engaged 'Hamilton' fan thanked Lin-Manuel Miranda for the inspiration.

Stories of creative marriage proposals come in all shapes and sizes, from moonlit walks in Central Park to stadium-filled flash mobs. But this one might top them all. Elijah Essa, a student at Western Kentucky University, posted to social media a video called "My Shot: An American Proposal."

According to a tweet and Facebook post in which he thanked Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda for the inspiration, Essa took to the stage with a group of friends to sing from Broadway juggernaut Hamilton. Toward the end, Essa's surprised girlfriend begins to catch on to the fact that something even bigger than the hit musical was up her boyfriend's sleeve.

