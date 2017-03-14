 

The Glass Menagerie - Broadway

Stephen Colbert Gives Finn Wittrock a Kiss for Sally Field

Videos By Andy Lefkowitz March 14, 2017 - 3:33PM
Finn Wittrock & Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS)

American Horror Story Emmy nominee Finn Wittrock is back on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie. The Juilliard grad who made his Broadway debut alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman, Linda Emond and Andrew Garfield in Death of a Salesman reached another milestone last night: he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, marking his late-night TV debut.

Telling Colbert about his legendary Menagerie costar Sally Field, playing Amanda Wingfield to his Gentleman Caller, Wittrock said she’s simply “the best.” We think the same of Colbert, who offered Wittrock a friendly smack on the lips in honor of his Oscar-winning stage mate.

