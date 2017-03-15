 

Glee Alum Jane Lynch Cast in TV Pilot

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 15, 2017 - 10:19AM
Glee Alum Jane Lynch Cast in TV Pilot
Jane Lynch
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Jane Lynch made her Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie' in 2013.

Jane Lynch has booked a new TV gig, according to Variety. The Glee Emmy winner, who appeared as Miss Hannigan in Broadway's most recent Annie revival, will lead NBC's Relatively Happy, produced and written by Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof.

Lynch will play a womanizing divorce lawyer named Bobbi Martin, described as fast-living, Scotch-drinking and three-piece-suit-wearing. Mutchnick and Astrof apparently wrote the role for a man, but soon realized Lynch was the best fit.

Lynch is best known for her performance as Sue Sylvester on theater-nerd favorite Glee. She also took home a pair of Emmys as host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night.

Relatively Happy will also star Jon Rudnitsky and Broadway Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike veteran Genevieve Angelson.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets