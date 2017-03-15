Glee Alum Jane Lynch Cast in TV Pilot

Jane Lynch has booked a new TV gig, according to Variety. The Glee Emmy winner, who appeared as Miss Hannigan in Broadway's most recent Annie revival, will lead NBC's Relatively Happy, produced and written by Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof.



Lynch will play a womanizing divorce lawyer named Bobbi Martin, described as fast-living, Scotch-drinking and three-piece-suit-wearing. Mutchnick and Astrof apparently wrote the role for a man, but soon realized Lynch was the best fit.



Lynch is best known for her performance as Sue Sylvester on theater-nerd favorite Glee. She also took home a pair of Emmys as host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night.



Relatively Happy will also star Jon Rudnitsky and Broadway Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike veteran Genevieve Angelson.