Helen Mirren-Led Supernatural Thriller Winchester Adds More Stars

Helen Mirren, who wowed us on Broadway a couple seasons back as Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience, will be joined by a pair of film vets in Blacklab Entertainment and Imagination Design Works’ Winchester, according to Deadline.

Angus Sampson and Sarah Snook join the cast of the film written and directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig. Snook has has appeared in The Dressmaker and Steve Jobs while Sampson’s credits include Mad Max: Fury Road and the TV series Fargo.



Based on the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Mirren will play Sarah Winchester, a woman who was convinced she was haunted by souls killed with the Winchester repeating rifle. After deaths of her child and husband, she became heavily involved in the construction of a huge mansion to keep evil spirits away.

Jason Clarke costars as a sceptical psychiatrist who’s dispatched to the estate to evaluate her frame of mind.

Mirren won a 2015 Tony Award (among a slew of others) for her fierce turn in Peter Morgan’s Audience, her third stint on the Great White Way.