 

Watch Darren Criss Dish About the Supergirl/Flash Crossover & Playing Neil Patrick Harris Roles

Videos By Andy Lefkowitz March 15, 2017 - 3:26PM
Darren Criss
Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin and Victor Garber will also appear on the crossover episode.

Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Darren Criss paid a visit to Conan O'Brien last night. Most recently seen on Broadway as Hedwig (the role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch that won a Tony Award for Neil Patrick Harris), Criss led the recent touring production. In the sit-down with O'Brien, he talked makeup, NPH, and the upcoming Supergirl/Flash crossover episode.

Criss is set reunite with Glee friends Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin in the role of the evil Music Meister for the episode. Also joining the roster will be Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, John Barrowman and Jeremy Jordan.

"I hope it's a lot of fun," Criss shared with O'Brien. "I'm certainly hilarious in it," he continued.

The broadcast is set to air in two parts on March 20 and 21 on the CW. Criss shares his excitement in the videos below.

