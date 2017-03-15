You'll Want to Listen Again and Again! Groundhog Day Sets a Cast Album Release Date

Good news for fans of new musicals! The cast album of Broadway's Groundhog Day will soon be available via Masterworks Broadway/Broadway Records. Pre-sales for the recording will begin March 17 on iTunes and Amazon. The album will be released digitally on April 14 and in stores on May 5. The Groundhog Day cast album is produced by Chris Nightingale, Michael Croiter and Tim Minchin.



Based on the 1993 movie, Groundhog Day stars two-time Tony nominee Andy Karl as TV weatherman Phil, who reluctantly goes to cover the story of Punxsutawney Phil for the third year in a row. Making no effort to hide his frustration, he covers the story and moves on, expecting his job to be finished. However, he awakes the "following" day and discovers that it's Groundhog Day again, and the fun happens again and again and again. He soon realizes he must take advantage of it in order to secure the love of coworker Rita (newcomer Barrett Doss).



Groundhog Day features a book by Danny Rubin (who cowrote the screenplay) and a score by Matilda genius Tim Minchin. Matthew Warchus directs with choreography by Billy Elliot Tony winner Peter Darling.



The full cast includes Rebecca Faulkenberry, John Sanders, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee, Heather Ayers, Kevin Bernard, Gerard Canonico, Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Josh Lamon, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Jenna Rubaii, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt and Natalie Wisdom.