Joshua Jackson to Star in Children of a Lesser God, Directed by Kenny Leon

Joshua Jackson, star of TV’s The Affair, will lead Berkshire Theatre Group’s revival of Mark Medoff’s Children of a Lesser God in the role of James Leeds. He will be joined by former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff in the starring role of Sarah Norman at the Stockbridge, MA theater company. Tony winner Kenny Leon, who was announced in 2014 to helm a Broadway revival of the play, will direct the production, which will run from June 22 through July 22.



In addition to Jackson, the production will feature Tony winner Stephen Spinella as Mr. Franklin and acclaimed deaf American actor John McGinty as Orin Dennis. Select performances will include an ASL interpreter.



Berkshire Theatre Group has also announced casting for a revival of Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace, featuring Tony winner Harriet Harris as Abby Brewster and Tony nominee Mia Dillon as Martha Brewster. Harris’ real-life husband, Matt Sullivan, will appear as Jonathan Brewster with Katie Birenboim as Elaine Harper, Stephen DeRosa as Dr. Einstein, Walter Hudson as Mr. Witherspoon and Mr. Gibbs, Gerry McIntyre as Officer O'Hara and Walton Wilson as the Rev. Dr. Harper and Lieutenant Rooney. Tony nominee Gregg Edelman directs the production running July 27 through August 19.