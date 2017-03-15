 

Joshua Jackson to Star in Children of a Lesser God, Directed by Kenny Leon

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 15, 2017 - 4:16PM
Joshua Jackson to Star in Children of a Lesser God, Directed by Kenny Leon
Joshua Jackson & Kenny Leon
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Leon was announced to direct a Broadway revival in 2014.

Joshua Jackson, star of TV’s The Affair, will lead Berkshire Theatre Group’s revival of Mark Medoff’s Children of a Lesser God in the role of James Leeds. He will be joined by former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff in the starring role of Sarah Norman at the Stockbridge, MA theater company. Tony winner Kenny Leon, who was announced in 2014 to helm a Broadway revival of the play, will direct the production, which will run from June 22 through July 22. 

In addition to Jackson, the production will feature Tony winner Stephen Spinella as Mr. Franklin and acclaimed deaf American actor John McGinty as Orin Dennis. Select performances will include an ASL interpreter.

Berkshire Theatre Group has also announced casting for a revival of Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace, featuring Tony winner Harriet Harris as Abby Brewster and Tony nominee Mia Dillon as Martha Brewster. Harris’ real-life husband, Matt Sullivan, will appear as Jonathan Brewster with Katie Birenboim as Elaine Harper, Stephen DeRosa as Dr. Einstein, Walter Hudson as Mr. Witherspoon and Mr. Gibbs, Gerry McIntyre as Officer O'Hara and Walton Wilson as the Rev. Dr. Harper and Lieutenant Rooney. Tony nominee Gregg Edelman directs the production running July 27 through August 19.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets