News By Broadway.com Staff March 15, 2017 - 5:42PM
Tickets Are Now On Sale for Derren Brown: Secret at Atlantic Theater Company
Derren Brown
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Tickets are now on sale for Derren Brown: Secret, the final production of Atlantic Theater Company's 2016-2017 season. The work stars two-time Olivier winner Brown, who created the show with longtime collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor. Nyman and O'Connor also direct the production. Performances will begin on April 21 at ATC's Linda Gross Theater; opening night is scheduled for May 16.

Brown's TV show Derren Brown: Mind Control received immediate success after airing in 2000. His specials include Russian Roulette, Seance, The Heist, Hero at 30,000 Feet, How to Predict the Lottery and Apocalypse. His live shows Something Wicked This Way Comes and Svengali, have won him two Olivier Awards. He garnered the 2012 BAFTA for Best Entertainment for Derren Brown: The Experiments. He has also penned the books Derren Brown: Tricks of the Mind and Derren Brown: Confessions of a Conjuror, which have sold over 700,000 copies worldwide.

Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.

The limited engagement is slated to run through June 4.

