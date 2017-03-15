Who Dat? Testing Stars' Disney Knowledge at the Beauty and the Beast Premiere

Do you know this "tail as old as time"? Stars at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast get tested on their Disney knowledge.
Do you know this "tail as old as time"? Stars at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast get tested on their Disney knowledge.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jackie Hoffman on Ad-Libbing in Musicals, Playing the 'House Nazi' on Feud & Being 'Lost Without the Gays
Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 8: As If We Never Said Goodbye
Wicked's Kara Lindsay Talks Kissing Jeremy Jordan on the Big Screen in Newsies, Which Fiyero Is 'Too Cool' for Her & More