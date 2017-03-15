Watch Oprah Winfrey & Renee Elise Goldsberry in the Official Trailer for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

HBO has released an official trailer for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, a new film starring Oprah Winfrey and Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry. Based on Rebecca Skloot’s best-selling nonfiction book of the same name, the film follows the true story of Lacks (Goldsberry), an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. As previously reported, Tony winners Adriane Lenox, Reed Birney, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Roger Robinson, Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Uggams will also appear in the film, directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe. Check out a stirring first look in the video below.



