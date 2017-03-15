 

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Renee Elise Goldsberry in the Official Trailer for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 15, 2017 - 6:02PM
Watch Oprah Winfrey & Renee Elise Goldsberry in the Official Trailer for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Renée Elise Goldberry in 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.'
The film features seven Tony-winning actors.

HBO has released an official trailer for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, a new film starring Oprah Winfrey and Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry. Based on Rebecca Skloot’s best-selling nonfiction book of the same name, the film follows the true story of Lacks (Goldsberry), an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. As previously reported, Tony winners Adriane Lenox, Reed Birney, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Roger Robinson, Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Uggams will also appear in the film, directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe. Check out a stirring first look in the video below.

See Also:   Watch It
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets