 

The Office Favorites Steve Carell and Amy Ryan to Costar in New Film

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 16, 2017 - 10:38AM
The Office Favorites Steve Carell and Amy Ryan to Costar in New Film
Steve Carell & Amy Ryan
(Photos: Jason Merritt/Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Amy Ryan appeared onstage earlier this season in 'Love, Love, Love.'

Steve Carell and Broadway vet Amy Ryan, who played sweethearts on TV’s The Office, have booked a film gig together, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ryan is set to star alongside Carell in the drama Beautiful Boy, based on David Sheff’s 2008 memoir about his son’s meth addiction and the impact on their family. Carell will play Sheff, with Ryan as his ex-wife, Vicki.

Felix van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown) will direct Beautiful Boy. He adapted the screenplay with Lion scribe Luke Davies. Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment produce.

Carell was seen off-Broadway in Wendy MacLeod's Sin in 1995. Ryan is a two-time Tony Award nominee for Uncle Vanya and A Streetcar Named Desire. She appeared off-Broadway earlier this season in Mike Bartlett's Love, Love, Love.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets