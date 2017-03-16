 

Speechless! Claybourne Elder, Lesli Margherita & More Set for Broadway Sings Lady Gaga

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 16, 2017 - 10:57AM
Speechless! Claybourne Elder, Lesli Margherita & More Set for Broadway Sings Lady Gaga
Claybourne Elder & Lesli Margherita
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Kathryn Gallagher, A.J. Shively and more will sing the songs of Gaga.

A slew of Broadway stars will go Gaga on May 8 at 8:00pm in the 15th installment of the Broadway Sings series, Broadway Sings Lady Gaga. The one-night concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of the eccentric singer, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Set to perform are Broadway.com video blogger favorite Lesli Margherita, Claybourne Elder, Taylor Frey, Kathryn Gallagher, Nathan Lee Graham, Eric Michael Krop, Liz Larsen, Corey Mach, Julia Mattison, Jeremy Pope, A.J. Shively, Shayna Steele, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, two-time Broadway.com Audience Award nominee Nick Adams and more set to be announced.

The concert will give tribute to Lady Gaga and her greatest songs, including “Born This Way”, “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Speechless” and “Paparazzi.” 

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets