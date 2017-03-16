Speechless! Claybourne Elder, Lesli Margherita & More Set for Broadway Sings Lady Gaga

A slew of Broadway stars will go Gaga on May 8 at 8:00pm in the 15th installment of the Broadway Sings series, Broadway Sings Lady Gaga. The one-night concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of the eccentric singer, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations by Joshua Stephen Kartes.



Set to perform are Broadway.com video blogger favorite Lesli Margherita, Claybourne Elder, Taylor Frey, Kathryn Gallagher, Nathan Lee Graham, Eric Michael Krop, Liz Larsen, Corey Mach, Julia Mattison, Jeremy Pope, A.J. Shively, Shayna Steele, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, two-time Broadway.com Audience Award nominee Nick Adams and more set to be announced.



The concert will give tribute to Lady Gaga and her greatest songs, including “Born This Way”, “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Speechless” and “Paparazzi.”