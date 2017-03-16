Christian Borle & the Stars of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Their Delicious New Musical

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Christian Borle and the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory explain why their musical speaks to audiences of all ages.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway
Christian Borle and the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory explain why their musical speaks to audiences of all ages.
Watch Oprah Winfrey & Renee Elise Goldsberry in the Official Trailer for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Luke Evans Perform Beauty and the Beast Crosswalk Musical with James Corden
It's Here! The First Photo of Bette Midler as Miss Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway
Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 8: As If We Never Said Goodbye
Wicked's Kara Lindsay Talks Kissing Jeremy Jordan on the Big Screen in Newsies, Which Fiyero Is 'Too Cool' for Her & More