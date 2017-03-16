Odds & Ends: Jane Krakowski & Danny Burstein to Announce Outer Critics Noms, Nikki M. James Books TV Pilot & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jane Krakowski & Danny Burstein Will Announce Outer Critics Circle Nominations

The 2017 Outer Critics Circle nominations will be announced by stage greats Jane Krakowski and Danny Burstein on April 25 at the Algonquin Hotel. Both stars won 2016 OCC Awards for their performances on Broadway, Burstein for Fiddler on the Roof and Krakowski for She Loves Me. The 2017 awards ceremony will take place on May 25 at Sardi’s.



Speech & Debate Film Premiere Will Benefit Broadway Cares

The theatrical release of Stephen Karam’s film Speech & Debate, starring Sarah Steele, Liam James and Austin P. McKenzie, will open in New York City at AMC’s Empire 25 on April 7. Producers announced today that the premiere will be presented in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The film will donate 25% of the funds from the showings in New York to the charitable organization. The 2007 play Speech & Debate kicked off the Roundabout Underground series for emerging playwrights. Emerge Karam did — his play The Humans (featuring Speech & Debate star Steele) took home the 2016 Tony for Best Play.



Judith Light to Receive Monte Cristo Award

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has announced that iconic actress Judith Light will receive the 17th Monte Cristo Award, given to a prominent theater artist whose lifetime of work has had an extraordinary impact on American theater. An alum of the O’Neill, Light first performed at the center’s 1977 National Playwrights Conference. The two-time Tony winner is currently starring with Al Pacino and Garrett Clayton in Dotson Rader's play God Looked Away at Pasadena Playhouse.



Kelli O’Hara to Be Joined by Jeffrey Schecter & More for Babes in Toyland

Additional casting is set for MasterVoices’ presentation of Victor Herbert and Glen MacDonough’s operetta Babes in Toyland, set for Carnegie Hall on April 27 at 7:00pm. Babes in Toyland weaves together characters from Mother Goose nursery rhymes into a holiday-themed musical. As previously announced, Kelli O’Hara will star as Contrary Mary alongside Bill Irwin as the Master Toymaker, Lauren Worsham as Jane and Christopher Fitzgerald as Alan. Joining the cast is Jonathan Freeman as Inspector Marmaduke, Chris Sullivan as Gonzorgo and Jeffrey Schecter as Roderigo. The 1903 show hasn't been seen in a major New York revival in over 85 years.



Tony Winners Nikki M. James & John Larroquette Book TV Pilots

A pair of Tony-winning actors will test out new TV projects, according to Deadline. Nikki M. James, an original Book of Mormon star, will appear in an untitled NBC medical drama from Law & Order vet Warren Leight. James will play a hospital administrator named Meghan in the series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital. Larroquette is set for CBS’ Me, Myself & I, which examines one man’s life over 50 years. Laroquette will play the central role, Alex. Larroquette won a Tony as Mr. Biggley alongside Daniel Radcliffe's Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.