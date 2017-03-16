 

Vanya and Sonia and Into the Woods Veteran Billy Magnussen Joining Starry Game Night Film

News By Broadway.com Staff March 16, 2017 - 3:02PM
Billy Magnussen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Magnussen earned a Tony nomination for 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.'

Tony nominee Billy Magnussen is finalizing a deal to star alongside Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in the New Line/Warner Bros. comedy Game Night, according to Deadline. The film focuses on a group of couples whose game night turns into more of a real murder mystery.

Magnussen would play Ryan, a shallow friend of Max and Annie, the characters played by Bateman and McAdams. He surprises his friends when he begins datng an age-appropriate, intelligent woman. Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury and Lamorne Morris also star in the film.

After earning a Tony nomination for his hilarious turn in Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Magnussen went on to appear in the movie-musical version of Into the Woods among a slew of other Hollywood projects. In 2014, he debuted Laura Eason’s Sex With Strangers off-Broadway at Second Stage opposite Anna Gunn.

Written by Mark Perez and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Game Night begins filming next month in Atlanta.

