American Dream: Backstage at Miss Saigon with Eva Noblezada, Episode 1: Hello!

Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada welcomes us to her new home away from home: the Broadway Theatre. Get to know the young star of the musical revival as she kicks off her new Broadway.com vlog!
Miss Saigon - Broadway
The epic love story returns to Broadway.
