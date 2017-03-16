Watch Sunday in the Park Star Annaleigh Ashford Go-Go Dance for Harry Connick Jr.

Tony Award winner and Kinky Boots veteran Annaleigh Ashford, currently back on Broadway in the new revival of Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, paid a visit to TV’s Harry today. The morning show’s host, Harry Connick Jr., a Tony-nommed Broadway alum of The Pajama Game, teased Ashford about a rumor he’d heard regarding her dance background. The eclectic Ashford, whose award-winning turn in Kaufman and Hart's You Can’t Take It with You showed just how expertly one can dance badly, exercised her honest sense of humor to clear up a story about Lady Gaga that had Connick and the audience charmed.



