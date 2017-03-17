Five Reasons to Binge on Julie’s Greenroom Right Now

Lights, camera, action! In case you haven’t heard, Queen Julie Andrews has a new show on Netflix. Julie’s Greenroom teaches children of all ages (hello, 24-year-old me) about the arts and what it takes to put on a show. In the first episode you meet Ms. Julie & Gus as they prepare for a new workshop with a group of students, played by puppets. Gus a.k.a. newcomer Giullian Yao Gioiello is Julie’s second-in-command and a “Greenie graduate,” so he knows his stuff. Along the way you get to know the students and lessons from incredible guest artists Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban and more. Here are just a few reasons why you should binge on this show at any age.





1. Go Backstage at Some of Your Favorite Productions

In the first episode alone you get a backstage tour of Wicked with Rachel Tucker. Every episode features a segment backstage at a show you’re familiar with. You can hang out with the kids of Matilda, make noise with the cast of Stomp and more.





2. Hear New Original Music from Your Fave Composers

Starting off strong with a Shaina Taub-written theme song, Julie’s Greenroom introduces original music in every episode. If/Then’s Tom Kitt even pens a tune for his star Idina Menzel in the first one!





3. Every Kid Will Find Themselves

Part of the brilliance of this show is personalities of the kids. First you meet Peri, the overachiever who faints when Idina Menzel says her name (haven’t we all). Next is Fizz, the sweet, silly oddball who is eager to learn and down to try anything. You also get to know Spike the wordsmith, Hank the piano player and Riley, the most adorable aspiring engineer you’ve ever seen. Finally you get to know Hugo the Duck who joins the Greenroom’s production because “everyone is accepted in the theater.”





4. The Guest Stars Are A++

Get the inside scoop on the different aspects of putting on a show from guest stars Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, violinist Joshua Bell, Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess, Glee star Chris Colfer, Robert Fairchild, Josh Groban, David Hyde Pierce and more!





5. Learn Theater 101

This show will teach you theater basics in a fun way. Learn about stage directions, warmups, the importance of supporting the arts and why the show must go on! It also teaches kids how to navigate tough times like not getting the part you wanted.

P.S. In the original musical the Greenroom students put on, an ogre tries to take away the arts. See, so, relevant to everyone!





