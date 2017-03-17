 

Broadway’s Marisha Wallace to Lead London Color Purple Benefit Concert

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 17, 2017 - 10:22AM
Broadway’s Marisha Wallace to Lead London Color Purple Benefit Concert
Marisha Wallace
American actress Wallace is currently the alternate Effie in London's 'Dreamgirls.'

American actress Marisha Wallace (Broadway’s Aladdin and Something Rotten!) will star as Celie in a concert version of The Color Purple at London’s Cadogan Hall on May 21 at 6:00pm.

The concert is being staged to raise funds for the British Theatre Academy, a unique performing arts program that has inspired and nurtured the talent of thousands of young performers over the past 30 years. The evening will feature a chorus of more than 40 current British Theatre Academy participants.

The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world. A musical adaptation of the novel and film of the same name, it first premiered on Broadway in 2005 and received a 2015 Broadway revival, transferred from London.

In addition to Wallace as Celie, the cast of the benefit concert will feature Wendy Mae Brown (Ghost) as Sofia, Cavin Cornwall (London's Aladdin) as Mister, Tyrone Huntley (Dreamgirls) as Harpo, Rachel John (The Bodyguard) as Shug, Hugh Maynard (London’s Miss Saigon) as Pa, and Seyi Omooba (Junkyard) as Nettie.

Wallace is currently the alternate Effie in Dreamgirls at London’s Savoy Theatre.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets