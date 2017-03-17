Derek Walcott, Who Collaborated with Paul Simon on Broadway’s The Capeman, Has Died

Poet and playwright Derek Walcott, who earned a 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature and worked with Paul Simon on the short-lived Broadway musical The Capeman, died today in St. Lucia at age 87.



Walcott was born and grew up in Castries, Saint Lucia with a twin brother, future playwright Roderick Walcott, and his sister, Pamela Walcott. His mother was a teacher and his father was a painter who wrote poetry and died at 31 from mastoiditis while his wife was pregnant with Derek and Roderick.



As a young man Walcott trained as a painter, mentored by Harold Simmons. He also studied as a writer, influenced by poets such as T.S. Eliot and Ezra Pound. He went on to publish several poems. Bajan poet Frank Collymore was a great supporter of Walcott's early work.



With a scholarship, Walcott attended the University College of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Following graduation, he moved to Trinidad in 1953, where he became a critic, teacher and journalist. Walcott began writing plays and created the Trinidad Theatre Workshop in 1959, remaining active with its board of directors throughout his life.



His play Dream on Monkey Mountain (1970) was produced on U.S. television the year it published. In 1971 it was produced by off-Broadway’s Negro Ensemble Company. Dream on Monkey Mountain won an Obie Award that year for Best Foreign Play. The work was revived by Classical Theatre of Harlem in 2003.



In 1988 Walcott began work with Paul Simon on a musical based on the life of convicted murderer Salvador Agrón titled The Capeman. Featuring a book and lyrics by Simon and Walcott, and music by Simon, the musical opened at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 1998 to poor critical reception. It closed after just 59 previews and 68 performances. The Capeman received Tony nominations for Best Score, Best Orchestrations and Best Scenic Design.



Simon and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra performed Capeman at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2008 with some original cast members and other acclaimed artists. The Public Theater presented a concert version at the Delacorte in summer of 2010, directed by Diane Paulus.



In 1954 Walcott married a secretary named Fay Moston. The marriage ended in divorce two years later. Walcott later married Margaret Maillard, an almoner in a hospital; they later divorced. In 1976, Walcott married for a third time, to Norline Metivier, also ending in divorce.



Walcott is survived by his son, Paul, from his first marriage, and his two daughters from his second marriage, Elizabeth and Anna.