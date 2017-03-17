Nick Blaemire's A Little More Alive Musical Set for the Big Screen

Nick Blaemire, the actor-composer who recently appeared off-Broadway in Keen Company's revival of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...BOOM!, will see one of his musicals take the big screen, according to Deadline. Ross Katz, a producer of Lost in Translation and Taking Chance, will direct a film version of Blaemire’s A Little More Alive. Kinky Boots Tony winner Hunter Arnold is set to produce.



Blaemire, who wrote the score for the Broadway musical Glory Days, wrote the book, music and lyrics for the stage version of A Little More Alive. He also adapted the screenplay. The stage version was produced by Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA.



A Little More Alive focuses on two estranged brothers who reunite at their mother’s funeral and uncover a huge secret she was hiding. They must decide whether to tell their grieving father.



"I’m so excited," Blaemire told Broadway.com. "I’ve always loved chamber musicals and those are the kind of musicals I’ve dreamed about turning into films. Movies like La La Land helped to acclimate Hollywood into making it happen."



Casting is currently underway, with filming set to begin this summer.