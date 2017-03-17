 

The Phantom of the Opera - Broadway

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!

From the Beast to the Phantom and Beyond: James Barbour Plays Role Call!

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 17, 2017 - 3:02PM
From the Beast to the Phantom and Beyond: James Barbour Plays Role Call!

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

The star of The Phantom of the Opera looks back on the roles of his fruitful Broadway career.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Role Call  |  The Phantom of the Opera
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets