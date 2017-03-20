 

Sweet Charity With Sutton Foster May Play Broadway Next Season

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 20, 2017 - 10:20AM
Emily Padgett, Sutton Foster & Asmeret Ghebremichael in 'Sweet Charity' off-Broadway
(Photo: Monique Carboni)
The New Group's revival concluded its run in January.

“Where am I going?,” the title character sings in Neil Simon, Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields’ musical Sweet Charity. The answer may be Broadway. The New Group’s recent off-Broadway revival of the musical show could land on the Great White Way next season, according to The New York Post.

The Post spoke with Shelby Coleman, widow of composer Cy Coleman about the recent revival directed by Leigh Silverman, which featured two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster in the title role.

“I’m pretty happy with what Leigh did,” Coleman told the Post. The publication then inferred that the production would be moving to Broadway in the coming season. Mentioning what Cy Coleman had taught her about wanting bigger orchestras, Shelby Coleman added about a Broadway transfer, “We’re going to have a lot more brass.”

We’d reported back in November that the Post had mentioned a possible Broadway transfer, with producer Kevin McCollum attached.

The New Group’s revival began previews November 2, 2016, opened on November 20 and concluded its limited run on January 8, 2017. Directed by Silverman and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, the cast included Foster as Charity Hope Valentine, along with Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, James Brown III, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Shuler Hensley, Sasha Hutchings, Donald Jones, Jr., Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Emily Padgett and Joel Perez.

The musical follows the romantic ups and downs of Charity, an ingenious dance hall performer in Times Square. The tuner premiered on Broadway in 1966 and was last revived in New York in 2005.

