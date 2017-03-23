 

Anastasia - Broadway

Anastasia, with Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo, Arrives on Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 23, 2017 - 12:00AM
Christy Altomare in 'Anastasia' at Hartford Stage
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The musical features tunes from the film, including the Oscar-nominated 'Journey to the Past.'

The day is here! The much-anticipated Broadway musical Anastasia begins performances tonight at the Broadhurst Theatre. The new musical inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name is directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak. Opening night is set for April 24.

Christy Altomare stars in the title role, with Derek Klena as Dmitry, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria, Caroline O'Connor as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch and John Bolton as Vlad Popov.

Rounding out the company are Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard and Allison Walsh.

The production played a 2016 out-of-town engagement at Hartford Stage.

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, Anastasia tells the story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The musical features tunes from the film, including Ahrens and Flaherty’s Oscar-nominated “Journey to the Past,” as well as original songs. 

See Also:   Curtain Up  |  Anastasia
