The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Fave Performances from Beauty and the Beast

Judging by the numbers from its record-breaking opening weekend, chances are you've seen Disney's Beauty and the Beast remake. (You haven't? Get on that! And invite us to come with!) In honor of this tale as old as time coming to the big screen in glorious live-action form, we asked you which performance from the film was your favorite. To be sure, there were a few Broadway alums in this week's top 10 (a wardrobe, a refrigerator, a coffee maker—if it sings, we want Audra McDonald playing it). However, your number one pick is simply magical, like, Hogwarts-level magical. Got the hint? Well, then 10 points to Gryffindor! Be our guest, and take a look at this week's Culturalist results!





Nathan Mack as Chip





Ian McKellen as Cogsworth





Kevin Kline as Maurice





Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts





Ewan McGregor as Lumiere





Audra McDonald as Garderobe





Dan Stevens as The Beast





Luke Evans as Gaston





Josh Gad as LeFou





Emma Watson as Belle

