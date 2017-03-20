 

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Fave Performances from Beauty and the Beast

Features By Lindsey Sullivan March 20, 2017 - 3:49PM
Next question: when will your number one pick come to Broadway?

Judging by the numbers from its record-breaking opening weekend, chances are you've seen Disney's Beauty and the Beast remake. (You haven't? Get on that! And invite us to come with!) In honor of this tale as old as time coming to the big screen in glorious live-action form, we asked you which performance from the film was your favorite. To be sure, there were a few Broadway alums in this week's top 10 (a wardrobe, a refrigerator, a coffee maker—if it sings, we want Audra McDonald playing it). However, your number one pick is simply magical, like, Hogwarts-level magical. Got the hint? Well, then 10 points to Gryffindor! Be our guest, and take a look at this week's Culturalist results!


Nathan Mack as Chip


Ian McKellen as Cogsworth


Kevin Kline as Maurice


Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts


Ewan McGregor as Lumiere


Audra McDonald as Garderobe


Dan Stevens as The Beast


Luke Evans as Gaston


Josh Gad as LeFou


Emma Watson as Belle 
 

