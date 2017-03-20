 

War Paint - Broadway

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.

Broadway Grosses: War Paint Fills the House as Shows Excel in Previews

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 20, 2017 - 5:10PM
Broadway Grosses: War Paint Fills the House as Shows Excel in Previews
Patti LuPone in 'War Paint' at the Goodman Theatre.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Shows in previews took off in capacity during the week ending March 19. The new musical War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, filled the Nederlander Theatre to 92.01%, up from 90.81 last week. Direct from a sold-out run at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, the show following the reign of cosmetics titans Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein features a new score by hte Grey Gardens team of Scott Frankel and Michael Korie. The new revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Bette Midler, kicked off previews this past week, packing in audiences at the Shubert Theatre to 100.31% capacity. And the musical Amélie, beginning its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre, played to 95.57% capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 19:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,865,344.00)
2. The Lion King ($1,996,381.00)
3. Wicked ($1,913,84.00)
4. Aladdin ($1,569,251.50)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($1,404,161.20)*

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong  ($332,881.00)
2. Sweat ($244,447.80)
3. Groundhog Day ($213,235.60)**
4. In Transit ($198,081.25)
5. Significant Other ($148,527.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.11%)
2. Hamilton (101.59%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (100.31%)*
5. The Phantom of the Opera (100.29%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
1. Chicago (79.24%)
2. Kinky Boots (75.18%)
3. Paramour (74.84%)
4. In Transit (74.81%)
5. The Present (70.52%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on two performances

Source: The Broadway League

 

See Also:   News  |  War Paint
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets