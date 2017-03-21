 

This Broadway Mashup of Dear Evan Hansen, Rent, Next to Normal & Vanessa Carlton Will Make Your Week

Videos By Andy Lefkowitz March 21, 2017 - 9:59AM
Trent Saunders, Caroline Bowman, Nathan Lucrezio & Samantha Massell
See this gang live at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 24.

The new musical Dear Evan Hansen has become a Broadway sensation, with a pop score that follows in the footsteps of shows like Rent and Next to Normal. Nathan Lucrezio, who currently appears in Aladdin, brought his Broadway friends together to create an unprecedented mashup of “Waving Through a Window” with tunes of pop-scored musicals past. Adding in the smooth sounds of early-2000s hit maker Vanessa Carlton, Lucrezio—along with Aladdin castmates Angelo Soriano and Trent Saunders, and Broadway faves Caroline Bowman (Wicked) and Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof)—made a mashup for the ages. Lucrezio will be taking the stage with friends from this video at Feinstein’s/54 Below on March 24 at 11:30pm, so tune on in and then head on over to 54th Street to see this magic live.

 

