 

Watch Ben Platt, James Corden & More Perform This Delightfully Naughty Donald Trump Matilda Medley

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan March 21, 2017 - 11:03AM
Watch Ben Platt, James Corden & More Perform This Delightfully Naughty Donald Trump Matilda Medley
Ben Platt, Tim Minchin, Abigail Spencer & James Corden
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)
'Nobody but us is gonna change this story.'

Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty! On March 20, Tony winner and Late Late Show host James Corden enlisted Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, Matilda and Groundhog Day music man Tim Minchin and screen star Abigail Spencer to take down Trunch, erm, Trump with a musical parody. Titled Donald: The Musical, the foursome revamped numbers from Matilda to poke fun at Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon (played by Minchin, Platt, Spencer and Corden, respectively). Good luck not missing having Matilda on Broadway with the hilarious video below.


Also, be sure to check out the interviews with Platt and Minchin. One of them got a whole bunch of pine needles in their underpants during a photo shoot, and one once sang through the entire Spring Awakening cast recording during an emergency plane landing. Check out the clips to find out who!


See Also:   Watch It
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets