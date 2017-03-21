Watch Ben Platt, James Corden & More Perform This Delightfully Naughty Donald Trump Matilda Medley

Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty! On March 20, Tony winner and Late Late Show host James Corden enlisted Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, Matilda and Groundhog Day music man Tim Minchin and screen star Abigail Spencer to take down Trunch, erm, Trump with a musical parody. Titled Donald: The Musical, the foursome revamped numbers from Matilda to poke fun at Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon (played by Minchin, Platt, Spencer and Corden, respectively). Good luck not missing having Matilda on Broadway with the hilarious video below.





Also, be sure to check out the interviews with Platt and Minchin. One of them got a whole bunch of pine needles in their underpants during a photo shoot, and one once sang through the entire Spring Awakening cast recording during an emergency plane landing. Check out the clips to find out who!





