 

Significant Other - Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.

Primping, Puppies & Poppin' Champagne! Spend a Day in the Life with Significant Other Star Lindsay Mendez

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 22, 2017 - 4:31PM
Primping, Puppies & Poppin' Champagne! Spend a Day in the Life with Significant Other Star Lindsay Mendez

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
As if we didn't already want to be best friends with Lindsay Mendez.

Who wouldn't want to spend a day hanging out with Lindsay Mendez? We've loved getting to witness both her larger-than-life talent and totally down-to-earth personality since she came on the New York stage scene. Now, here's our chance to spend an entire day with Wicked's former Fly Girl and Significant Other's star! Broadway.com contributor Matthew Murphy captured Mendez on the go, from her cozy morning with her hubby to how she unwinds after the curtain comes down at the Booth Theatre. Take a peek at the photos, and follow Mendez from homemade breakfast to post-show bubbly and beyond in the video below! 



VIEW THE PHOTO GALLERY

Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Alex Michaels | Assistant: Chris Gagliardi | Post Production: Peter James Zielinski | Special Thanks to John Barrett and Pearl Studios

See Also:   Day in the Life  |  Significant Other
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets