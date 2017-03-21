 

Michael Urie to Star in The Government Inspector Off-Broadway with Mary Testa & More

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 21, 2017 - 1:29PM
Michael Urie to Star in The Government Inspector Off-Broadway with Mary Testa & More
Michael Urie
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
'These plays are suddenly ripped from today's headlines,' says Urie.

Red Bull Theater has announced casting for their next mainstage production: a revival of Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector, directed by Jesse Berger. Michael Urie will star in the title role at the Duke on 42nd Street. Performances begin May 16 with opening night set for June 1.

Urie leads a cast that includes Tony winner Michael McGrath, Tony nominee Mary Testa, along with stage veterans Arnie Burton and Stephen DeRosa. They will be joined by Bruce Dow, Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana and Mary Lou Rosato.

When the crooked leadership of a provincial village discovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies and utter madness. This will be the New York premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation.

"These plays are suddenly ripped from today's headlines. It's amazing how much they knew then about how we are now,” said Urie.

The Government Inspector will have set design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Peter West, with sound design and original music by Greg Pliska. 

Single tickets for The Government Inspector will go on sale in early April.

