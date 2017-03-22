 

Happy Birthday, Musical Theater Gods! Find Out Which Stephen Sondheim or Andrew Lloyd Webber Song Best Describes You

March 22, 2017
(Photo: Joan Marcus & Matthew Murphy)
What do you say, old friend? Taking this quiz is all we ask of you.

For musical theater fans, today is an international holiday! March 22 marks musical theater legends Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s birthdays. In honor of this truly magical day of theater-dorkdom, we’ve created a quiz so you can finally figure out which of their beloved songs is your true anthem. (You already known our top 50 favorites from Sondheim and Lloyd Webber.) Take our quiz below, share your results with us on Twitter and (why not?) belt out your answer to celebrate these Tony-winning titans’ big day.

 
