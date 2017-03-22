Odds & Ends: Monopoly Musical Update, Vanessa Williams Joins Concert for America & More

Monopoly Musical Lines Up Creative Team

A talented group of New York theater regulars are at work on Monopoly, the Musical, according to The New York Post. As previously reported , Hasbro has teamed up with the Araca Group to produce the stage adaptation of everyone’s favorite board game. The Post reports that Jersey Boys book writer Rick Elice has been tapped to write the script with Dan Lipton and David Rossmer crafting the score. But don't expect the wheelbarrow to tap-dance with the thimble. Apparently the musical will be an Depression-era comedy set in Atlantic City, with Charles Darrow, who invented the game, as a main character.

Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie and LaChanze to Lead April Concert for America

Broadway and Ugly Betty veterans Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie will join Lisa Lampanelli, LaChanze and Andy Cohen in Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! Created and hosted by Broadway mainstays Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the fourth edition of the concert of songs, comedy and commentary about standing proudly for the stars and stripes will take place at New York City’s Town Hall on April 18 at 8:00pm.

Broadway Community Will Cheer the Speech & Debate Film Debut

Broadway stars will come together for the premiere of Tony winner Stephen Karam’s film Speech & Debate, based on his play that debuted the Roundabout Underground program in 2007. The red carpet premiere screening will take place at Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre on April 2. The film stars Liam James, Sarah Steele and Austin P. McKenzie, with cameos by Darren Criss and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and an original song by Kristin Chenoweth! This one’s sure to be popular.

Barrington Stage Season Adds New York’s Georgie & More

Four additions to Barrington Stage’s summer season were announced today. Ed Dixon’s solo show Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose will play the Massachusetts theater August 30-September 3. The play is currently running at off-Broadway's Davenport Theatre through March 26. Barrington’s lineup will also include Falsettos composer William Finn in Songs by Ridiculously Talented Composers and Lyricists You Probably Don’t Know But Should on June 9 and 10. Also included are Nobody Does It Like Me…The Music of Cy Coleman, featuring Michele Lee, on July 31, and Joe Iconis and Family Take Over! on September 3.