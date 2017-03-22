 

This Wheel of Fortune Contestant Could Have Benefited from Reading More Tennessee Williams

Videos By Andy Lefkowitz March 22, 2017 - 3:31PM
This Wheel of Fortune Contestant Could Have Benefited from Reading More Tennessee Williams
Tennessee Williams might be surprised to see that his work hasn't reached a wider net.

The long-running TV game show Wheel of Fortune requires vocab suaveness and trivia knowledge galore. A missing link that might not be on the résumé of all contestants? Theater nerdage. A recent episode of the hit game show featured a title that most theatergoers know but apparently isn’t within everyone’s day-to-day wheelhouse. The late playwright Tennessee Williams would probably be honored to see his work included on such a public platform as Wheel of Fortune. He might not be so pleased to learn that his mark on American culture hasn't expanded nearly enough into the common repertoire.

See Also:   Watch It
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets