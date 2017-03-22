This Wheel of Fortune Contestant Could Have Benefited from Reading More Tennessee Williams

The long-running TV game show Wheel of Fortune requires vocab suaveness and trivia knowledge galore. A missing link that might not be on the résumé of all contestants? Theater nerdage. A recent episode of the hit game show featured a title that most theatergoers know but apparently isn’t within everyone’s day-to-day wheelhouse. The late playwright Tennessee Williams would probably be honored to see his work included on such a public platform as Wheel of Fortune. He might not be so pleased to learn that his mark on American culture hasn't expanded nearly enough into the common repertoire.



