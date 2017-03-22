 

War Paint - Broadway

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.

War Paint Writers Scott Frankel, Michael Korie & Doug Wright on Bringing Beauty to Broadway

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 22, 2017 - 4:04PM
The men behind Grey Gardens and War Paint on telling the story of make-up titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden.

