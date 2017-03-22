Broadway.com #LiveatFive with P.J. Benjamin of Wicked

About the ShowBuy Tickets
P.J. Benjamin stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about Wicked and more with Beth Stevens.
Wicked - Broadway
“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
P.J. Benjamin stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about Wicked and more with Beth Stevens.
The Broadway.com Show: Beauty & the Beast Breaks Box Office Records, Sutton Foster-Led Sweet Charity Eyes the Great White Way & More
Primping, Puppies & Poppin' Champagne! Spend a Day in the Life with Significant Other Star Lindsay Mendez
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jackie Hoffman on Ad-Libbing in Musicals, Playing the 'House Nazi' on Feud & Being 'Lost Without the Gays'