The Helicopter Lands as the Revival of Miss Saigon Sets Down on Broadway

News By Broadway.com Staff March 23, 2017 - 12:00AM
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The revival plays the Broadway Theatre, the original home of 'Miss Saigon.'

The mega-musical Miss Saigon makes its long-awaited return as the hit London transfer opens on Broadway tonight. The new production, directed by Laurence Connor, began performances on March 1 at the Broadway Theatre (the original home of the musical’s 1991 New York premiere). The Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg tuner stars Eva Noblezada as Kim, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer and Alistair Brammer as Chris. All three actors make their Broadway debuts in the revival. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before embarking on a national tour.

Noblezada, Briones, Brammer and Rachelle Ann Go (as Gigi) reprise their performances from the London engagement of the revival. The cast also includes Broadway veterans Katie Rose Clarke (as Ellen), Nicholas Christopher (as John) and Devin Ilaw (as Thuy). Lianah Sta. Ana plays Kim at select performances.

To commemorate the revival's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows off the heat generated by these strong actors working seamlessly offer a fresh look at a musical favorite.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

