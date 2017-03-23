 

Broadway's Asmeret Ghebremichael Joins Dreamgirls in London

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 23, 2017 - 9:53AM
Asmeret Ghebremichael
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Ghebremichael appeared in the off-Broadway revival of 'Sweet Charity.'

Asmeret Ghebremichael has taken over as Lorrell Robinson in London’s Dreamgirls. She began performances this week. Ghebremichael replaces Ibinabo Jack, who has had to withdraw from the production due to health reasons.

Ghebremichael, who was most recently seen as Nickie in the off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity, has appeared on Broadway and in London in The Book of Mormon. Her other Broadway credits include Legally Blonde, Elf, Spamalot and Wicked. She also was part of the cast of TV’s The Wiz Live!

The hit U.K. premiere of Dreamgirls, directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, stars Glee veteran Amber Riley as Effie White (with Marisha Wallace and Karen Mav playing the role at certain performances). Liisi LaFontaine stars as Deena Jones, with Joe Aaron Reid as Curtis Taylor Jr., Adam J. Bernard as Jimmy Early, Tyrone Huntley as C.C. White, Nicholas Bailey as Marty and Lily Frazer as Michelle Morris.

The cast of Dreamgirls also includes Michael Afemaré, Jocasta Almgill, Callum Aylott, Hugo Batista, Samara Casteallo, Chloe Chambers, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Joelle Dyson, Kimmy Edwards, Candace Furbert, Nathan Graham, Ashlee Irish, Ashley Luke Lloyd, Gabriel Mokake, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Ryan Reid, Rohan Richards, Noel Samuels, Durone Stokes and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

 

