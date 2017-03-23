 

Miss Saigon - Broadway

The epic love story returns to Broadway.

Welcome to Dreamland! Celebrate Miss Saigon's Broadway Return with These Stunning Shots

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 23, 2017 - 10:36AM
Jon Jon Briones & the company of Broadway's 'Miss Saigon'
(Photo: Mathew Murphy)

The heat is on! The revival of Miss Saigon opens on March 23 at its original home at the Broadway Theatre. Check out these colorful shots of the larger-than-life production!

This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
