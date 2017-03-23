Matthew Perry's The End of Longing Announces Full Casting for New York Run

The new play The End of Longing, written by and starring Friends Emmy nominee Matthew Perry, has announced full casting. Joining Perry in the production will be Jennifer Morrison, Quincy Dunn-Baker and Sue Jean Kim. The End of Longing, directed by Lindsay Posner, arrives in New York following a run at London’s Playhouse Theatre last year. As previously announced, performances begin at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on May 18 ahead of a June 5 opening night. Tickets are now on sale for the limited engagement that will play through June 24.



An alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit walk into a bar... Broken and deeply flawed, they find their lives irreversibly entwined no matter how hard they try to break free of one another. The End of Longing is a bittersweet comedy that proves that broken people don't need to stay broken.



Perry makes his playwriting and stage-acting debut with The End of Longing, which concluded its West End run on May 14, 2016.

