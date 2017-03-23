Daveed Diggs, Andrea Martin & More Will Guest Star on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Third Season

Break out the Peeno Noir! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season hits Netflix on May 19, and it's chock-full of big Broadway names. In addition to faves like Tituss Burgess and Tony winner Jane Krakowski, Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Andrea Martin will appear as guest stars during the third season of Tina Fey's "strong as hell" comedy series.



Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta and Laura Dern will also guest star this season. Show creator and Mean Girls musical mastermind Tina Fey is also set for a returning appearance. Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris are also scheduled to reprise their guest roles.



Will Diggs talk Titus through that Hamilton audition of his? Will Martin teach Kimmy the art of making an online dating profile? We really hope so, and we already have high hopes after this Beyoncé-inspired season-three trailer. Enjoy!



