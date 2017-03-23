 

Amelie - Broadway

A captivating new musical, based on the French film of the same name.

C'est Magnifique! Check Out Pics of Phillipa Soo & the Cast of Broadway's Amelie

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 23, 2017 - 2:01PM
C'est Magnifique! Check Out Pics of Phillipa Soo & the Cast of Broadway's Amelie
Phillipa Soo & Adam Chanler-Berat
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

'Amelie' opens on April 3.

Ooh la la! Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo is back on Broadway this season starring in the quirky musical Amélie. Take a look at these wonderful pics from the whimsical tuner!

