Bradley Cooper-Directed Star Is Born Remake with Lady Gaga Adds Andrew Dice Clay

TV star Andrew Dice Clay is in negotiations to play Lorenzo in Tony nominee Bradley Cooper’s previously announced film remake of A Star Is Born, according to Deadline. The role Lorenzo is the father of the character to be played by Lady Gaga.



A Star Is Born first began life as a 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor as the farmgirl-turned-starlet (played in the update by Gaga), and Fredric March as an aging movie star (to be played by director Cooper). The first musical remake came out in 1954 starring Judy Garland. A second remake was made in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and featuring the Academy Award-winning song “Evergreen.”



Cooper is also a producer on the film, which will shoot in California beginning April 17, with a release date to be announced.