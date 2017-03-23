 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

New Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles, Chris Diamantopoulos & Will Swenson Dish About Stepping Into the Sweet Tuner

March 23, 2017
Sara Bareilles, Chris Diamantopoulos and Will Swenson begin performances in Broadway's Waitress on March 31. Find out why the trio's excited to start their shift in the show at the Brooks Atkinson.

