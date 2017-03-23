 

Norm Lewis & Carolee Carmello Get Hungry for Sweeney Todd, A First Look at the Mean Girls Musical & More Fetch Shots

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 23, 2017 - 4:49PM
Glenn Close's birthday party, the Sweeney Todd performance that Malia Obama attended, An American in Paris' West End opening night soirée—our latest hot shot roundup is your ticket to all that and more. Get into it!

