 

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke to Headline London Transfer of New Play Five Times in One Night

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 24, 2017 - 10:17AM
Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke to Headline London Transfer of New Play Five Times in One Night
Emilia Clarke
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke appeared on Broadway in 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s.'

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who made a brief Broadway appearance in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 2012, will star in Chiara Atik’s new play Five Times in One Night in London in the summer of 2018, according to U.K.’s Daily Mail. Thea Sharrock will direct. Producer Caro Newling is attached to produce the play at a venue to be announced. The work played an off-Broadway run with Ensemble Studio Theatre in 2015. 

The comedy focuses on five couples, among them Adam and Eve, in five different eras. Two actors play all the parts. Once dates fall into place, a male star will be confirmed.

The New York premiere at EST, which ran February 12 through April 19, 2015, starred Darcy Fowler and Dylan Dawson in a production directed by R.J. Tolan.

Newling and co-producer Fiery Angel are working with theater owners Nimax and Delfont Mackintosh to secure a venue for 2018.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets