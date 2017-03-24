Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke to Headline London Transfer of New Play Five Times in One Night

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who made a brief Broadway appearance in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 2012, will star in Chiara Atik’s new play Five Times in One Night in London in the summer of 2018, according to U.K.’s Daily Mail. Thea Sharrock will direct. Producer Caro Newling is attached to produce the play at a venue to be announced. The work played an off-Broadway run with Ensemble Studio Theatre in 2015.



The comedy focuses on five couples, among them Adam and Eve, in five different eras. Two actors play all the parts. Once dates fall into place, a male star will be confirmed.



The New York premiere at EST, which ran February 12 through April 19, 2015, starred Darcy Fowler and Dylan Dawson in a production directed by R.J. Tolan.



Newling and co-producer Fiery Angel are working with theater owners Nimax and Delfont Mackintosh to secure a venue for 2018.